‘Goldens in Golden’ back on Feb. 4 to celebrate all Colorado golden retrievers

GOLDEN, Colo. (KRDO) -- An annual celebration of golden retrievers is back in Northern Colorado this weekend.

On Feb. 4, golden owners and everyone else is invited to celebrate "Goldens in Golden." According to our Denver news partners, humans and their well-behaved golden retrievers are invited to gather at the Golden Visitors Center beginning at 11 a.m.

From there, the golden retrievers will participate in a massive walk down Washington Ave. The walk ends in a group photo near the "Welcome to Golden" arch.

"Golden Retrievers and Golden, Colorado really complements one another!" Megan Pinson of Visit Golden told 9News. "Goldens love our hiking trails and walking paths and enjoy socializing in our dog-friendly beer gardens and patios. After the Goldens in Golden event, we encourage people and their pups to enjoy a Golden day together, and of course, come back throughout the year to enjoy all Golden offers."

More of the festivities include:

Pup Meet and Mingle in Parfet Park

Free Pup Cups, Giveaways, and Vendor Booths

Pet-Friendly Lodging Packages and Local Business Specials

The celebration lasts until 1 p.m. Still, there will be plenty of dog-friendly activities nearby to enjoy.

Goldens in Golden is a weather-dependent event and could be canceled due to inclement weather.

Dogs must be leashed!

For more information, including information on nearby parking, click here.