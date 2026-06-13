Big cooldown in store Sunday, tracking showers and storms

SATURDAY: Not quite as warm today as Friday. We'll see low to mid 80s in the Pikes Peak Region, with low 90s along HWY 50. We'll see clouds build into the afternoon with a possibility of an afternoon shower/rumble of thunder. Gusty winds are more likely as those showers will fight dry air at the lowest levels of the atmosphere near the ground.

TONIGHT: A cold front will rush through late tonight into Sunday morning. That will bring cloudy skies to start Sunday with temps bottoming out in the low 50s for most.

SUNDAY: We'll start cool, and likely stay cool for much of Sunday. Morning temps start out in the 50s with cloud cover, and we'll likely only warm into the upper 60s and low 70s for most. We'll be monitoring showers and storms after 2pm, seeing that window for showers and storms lasting pretty late into the evening, up until 8 or 9pm. We're not expecting severe weather, but some lightning, small hail and gusty winds are not out of the question.

REST OF THE WEEK: We'll remain *cooler* on Monday with widespread 70s, and 60s up in the hills. A spotty afternoon shower possible along and west of I-25. We warm up fast this week though. 80s and 90s by Tuesday with widespread 90s and plains triple digits possible by Wednesday! Could be our hottest day of the year so far!