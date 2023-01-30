Pueblo police, mayor respond to proposed legislation that would make all auto thefts a felony

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- State lawmakers are considering harsher punishment for auto thieves. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, Colorado ranked number one in the country for car theft. Pueblo is one of the communities hit hardest by car thieves.

According to state leaders, this proposed bipartisan legislation would amend, delete and replace several provisions of a state statute related to motor vehicle theft.

On March 1, 2022, the Misdemeanor Reform Act went into effect. Under this law, all thefts under $2,000 statewide, including stolen vehicles, are misdemeanors.

If the proposed bill is passed, the penalties for motor vehicle theft would no longer be based on the value of the vehicle or vehicles stolen. Instead, auto theft would become a felony, regardless of a car's age or value. Those accused of auto theft would be charged with first, second, or third-degree motor vehicle theft.

According to state leaders, first-degree is a Class 3 felony, second-degree is a Class 4 felony, and third-degree is a Class 5 felony. If a person is caught stealing a car after two previous auto theft convictions, they'd face a Class 3 felony and up to 12 years in prison.

State leaders said Pueblo ranked in the top ten nationally for auto thefts. In 2022, car thefts have rose 23% compared to the previous year in Pueblo.

Monday, Pueblo Police Chief Noeller said in the last six days, 35 vehicles were stolen from Pueblo residents.

Both the Pueblo Police Chief and the mayor of Pueblo told KRDO that they believe this new legislation is a step in the right direction for the city.

"If it's passed and we strongly urge that it be passed, it will allow us to make those that are stealing the vehicles are held responsible for those crimes and reduce the theft," said Noeller.

If passed, this act would take effect July 1, 2023, and applies to offenses committed on or after July 1, 2023.