Car thefts in Pueblo rise 23% in 2022 from previous year

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department is reminding car owners to never leave their car running and unattended as new data shows a spike in car theft in the city.

The department references data released by the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority (CAPTA). According to the PPD, the city had had 1,752 motor vehicle thefts reported which is a 23% increase compared to the 1,472 reported in 2021

Of those vehicle thefts, puffers accounted for 3%, which was a total of 58 vehicles.

According to the PPD, 1,186 of the stolen vehicles were recovered both in Pueblo and outside

of the city limits, which is a 47% recovery rate.

Police said 40%-50% of vehicle theft is due to "drive apathy," which includes leaving a vehicle running unattended - known as "puffing"- with keys in the ignition. PPD said leaving a vehicle running unattended in a vehicle without a remote start is illegal in Colorado.

Additionally, police said vehicle theft fuels crime sprees, and stolen vehicles are oftentimes used in other crimes.

The department shared some of the vehicles that are at a higher risk of being stolen:

Chevrolet Silverado Kia Sportage Hyundai Sonata Kia Optima Hyundai Tucson

Read more on the motor vehicle thefts for 2022 in Colorado here.