Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s mascot Elbert shares his routine for ice safety
COLORADO (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife's mascot Elbert, a bighorn sheep, is reminding Coloradans to stay diligent about ice safety.
It's not often you see a bighorn sheep on a frozen lake, but Elbert adorned his skates and gear to show what people need to know before getting on the ice.
Step 1: Check conditions before you go out.
Step 2: Bring a buddy with you just in case something happens out there.
Step 3: Don't throw a rock on the ice, it's not the correct way to test ice thickness. Instead, test holes in different areas as you venture out.
Step 4: Have a safety kit, complete with a whistle, ice picks, and rope.
Step 5: Have fun!
These few steps are important for keeping you and your loved ones safe on the ice during winter.
Watch CPW's routine for ice safety below:
For a more comprehensive list of safety tips to prevent a fatal mistake, including what to do if you fall through, click here.