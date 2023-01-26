Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s mascot Elbert shares his routine for ice safety

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife's mascot Elbert, a bighorn sheep, is reminding Coloradans to stay diligent about ice safety.

It's not often you see a bighorn sheep on a frozen lake, but Elbert adorned his skates and gear to show what people need to know before getting on the ice.

Step 1: Check conditions before you go out.

Step 2: Bring a buddy with you just in case something happens out there.

Step 3: Don't throw a rock on the ice, it's not the correct way to test ice thickness. Instead, test holes in different areas as you venture out.

Step 4: Have a safety kit, complete with a whistle, ice picks, and rope.

Step 5: Have fun!

These few steps are important for keeping you and your loved ones safe on the ice during winter.

Watch CPW's routine for ice safety below:

For a more comprehensive list of safety tips to prevent a fatal mistake, including what to do if you fall through, click here.