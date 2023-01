COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An all-girls Robotics Team at Grand Mountain School is raising money so they can compete in an upcoming tournament in Iowa.

The young engineers are hoping to raise $2,400 so they can compete in the Vex Robotics Tournament, which they recently qualified for.

A GoFundMe set up for the team has already raised more than half of the goal needed to finance the trip.

To help the girls reach their goal, click here.