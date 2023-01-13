‘A Night of 1000 Hugs,’ Colorado Springs fundraiser and drag show to help Club Q employees

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Members of the LGBTQ+ community are coming together in Colorado Springs to continue helping those affected by the Club Q mass shooting.

On November 19, 2022, just before midnight, someone entered the queer nightclub and opened fire. Five people lost their lives, including an employee at Club Q.

Now, weeks after the tragedy, a benefit is happening Friday night to raise money for survivors. This will also be the first time one Club Q performer will take the stage since the mass shooting.

So far, the organizers of the event have sold 200 tickets. All of the money raised will go directly to helping employees who were working the night of the Club Q shooting.

"People are suffering… people are out of work.. they don't know how to get back to work," said the owner and founder of Purple Mountain Recovery, Scott Mosher.

Purple Mountain Recovery is a service center that helps provide a safe place for LGBTQ+ members in Colorado Springs.

"I think it makes in a new year of hope and people being able to move forward in their personal lives and overcome the obstacles," said Mosher.

Mosher said the goal for Friday's fundraiser is to bring people together and provide financial aid for those who were part of the horrific Club Q night.

KRDO was given photos of inside the venue ahead of the event, showing images of the five victims displayed on the wall.

Courtesy of Brandi Casto

"People just come together and they out poor and it's just put on your heart to give," said the owner of Skin Perfect, Michelle Jones.

Organizers told KRDO that some of the most iconic drag show performers in the country will be here.

They are hosting a meet and greet with those performers at Skin Perfect aesthetics and wellness center at 5 p.m. The doors here for the show open at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13.

For more details, including a QR code, see the flyer below: