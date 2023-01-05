Club Q expected to reopen after mass shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Club Q is expected to reopen its doors this year after the tragic mass shooting that happened nearly two months ago, the venue's administrator told 9NEWS.

In late November, a suspect killed five people and injured many others at Club Q. The suspect is facing many charges including first-degree murder, attempted murder, and assault in connection to the mass shooting.

Since the nightclub closed its doors, staff told 9NEWS that they're working on making sure the LGBTQ+ nightclub is just as welcoming as it once was but this time with higher security measures. Michael Anderson, a bartender at Club Q, will be leading that charge.

Anderson managed to escape from that tragic night, alive.

"Club Q is different than most gay bars," Anderson said. "You'll find your tribe there, you'll start to build that chosen family. I think or one of the hardest parts is not only losing friends and chosen family members and valued members of the community but losing our home building."

"I don't want to live in a state of tragedy forever. At some point, I want this story to turn to overcoming tragedy and what that's going to look like," Anderson added.

Anderson is working to get the doors back open with the owners of the venue. He's now Club Q's administrator, a new position added weeks after the shooting.

"I think of it as your house getting burned down and you're grateful to be alive but you can't go back to your house anymore."

Anderson told 9NEWS that Club Q is expected to welcome people back sometime this year. A rendering plan is in process for what the nightclub may soon look like.