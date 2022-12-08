Woodland Park police can hand out gift cards rather than citations for traffic violations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Woodland Park Police Department (WWPPD) is handing drivers gift cards instead traffic tickets.

The citation replacements are thanks to a partnership with Advanced Auto Parts, which provided 50 $10 gift cards to patrol officers.

According to the department, the gift cards will be handed out to people who are pulled over because of a traffic violation, instead of issuing them a citation.

"Ultimately the goal is to help people and not hinder them, especially during the holiday time this is a great time to do it," said the Chief of Police in Woodland Park, Chris Deisler.

The WWPD said officers have issued thousands of traffic citations. Those tickets are oftentimes for broken headlights, tail light out, or missing windshield wipers and range anywhere from $15 to $100.

"We find violations constantly… The discretion always lies within the officer to fix it," added Deisler.

The gift cards this winter season are meant to help residents deal with the financial barrier of paying to fix their cars.

"The way the economy is now every penny counts that $10 gift card will cover the entire cost of most of our tail lights and most of the cost of our headlights as well," said General manager of Advance Auto Parts Isaac Velez.

"Our main goal is to help our customers and help our community be safer and get our cars back on the road."

For now, only Advance Auto Parts in Woodland Park is participating in this initiative. However, they're looking at ways to expand the program in Colorado.