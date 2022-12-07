Arrest affidavit for suspect in Club Q mass shooting released

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The arrest records for the suspect in the Club Q mass shooting provide further insight into what happened that deadly night.

According to the affidavit, the Colorado Springs Police Department's Communications Center received reports of a shooting/active shooter at an LGBTQ nightclub in the city at 11:56 p.m. on Nov. 19. Initial reports indicated there were numerous victims inside the business and at least a dozen shots had been fired. The suspect was last seen running toward an outside patio behind the building. However, investigators later learned the suspect could still be inside the nightclub.

The affidavit said a different reporting party stated the suspect was a heavy-set male, the suspect has since been identified as non-binary, who had been detained and was being "beat up" on the dance floor. The suspect was described as a white male wearing a black baseball cap, a black shirt over a black t-shirt, and blue jeans.

The affidavit states the suspect was reported to have an AR-15-style assault rifle and was wearing a ballistic vest.

Another report at 12:02 a.m. Nov. 20, stated the suspect was detained on the floor inside the nightclub. An update also said several victims were severely injured inside.

Once first responders arrived at the scene, several victims and the suspect were taken to hospitals.

The affidavit states initial reports state the suspect may have sustained a gunshot wound to the head. However, the suspect was expected to survive the injuries.

According to the affidavit, the owner of the club, Matthew Haynes, approached law enforcement to provide video surveillance cameras, which also included audio, from numerous angles in the nightclub.

The affidavit said upon viewing the videos, the suspect arrived at 11:55 p.m. in a gold Toyota Highlander. The vehicle was determined to be registered to the suspect. The suspect was seen exiting the driver's door of the vehicle wearing a ballistic vest and carrying an AR-15-style assault rifle.

The suspect was then seen entering the nightclub and "opening fire indiscriminately at patrons inside of the club."

CSPD, surveillance footage showing suspect exit vehicle

According to the affidavit, the suspect fired at two victims almost immediately after entering the main area of the club.

CSPD, surveillance showing suspect entering main area of the club

According to the court documents, Haynes said employees had been trained to move patrons and themselves into the neighboring club which he also owns, Buddies Private Club, in this type of situation.

The affidavit states the shooting event is considered to be located at both businesses. Both businesses were searched for evidence. Additionally, investigators believe rounds might've struck the exterior of a nearby 7-Eleven.

According to the affidavit, four of the five victims were believed to have died inside the club. A total of 18 other victims were reported to be shot and/or otherwise injured.

From outside, investigators reported seeing a "cartridge for an AR-15-style rifle" on the right front passenger seat.

Detectives interviewed Richard Fierro, who was later identified as one of the two men who took down the suspect. Fierro told investigators he ducked for cover when the gunshots began going off. Once he was able to orient himself, however, Fierro said he saw the suspect with what he believed to be an AR-style rifle and a bulletproof vest continue shooting while moving toward the patio area.

At that point, Fierro said he saw an unknown man pull the suspect to the ground so he went over to help. Fierro told investigators the suspect was lying face-down on the ground and Fierro got on the suspect's back and began striking the suspect.

Fierro said the suspect tried grabbing the rifle. That's when Fierro noticed the suspect had a handgun and he was able to get it away from him.

According to the affidavit, Fierro began striking the suspect. Fierro also reported the suspect had multiple rifle magazines because he heard the suspect re-load after the first volley of gunfire.

Law enforcement at the scene then took custody of the suspect.

According to the affidavit, investigators weren't able to speak with the suspect at Memorial Hospital Central while he was in custody. However, the affidavit states while outside the treatment room, a detective overheard the suspect tell the medical staff that "he was sorry and he had been awake for four days."

At 3:45 a.m., the affidavit states detectives went to the suspect's potential address. That's when they spoke with the suspect's mother, Laura Voepel. Voepel reportedly told investigators she and the suspect were going to go to the movies at 10 p.m. but the suspect left on "an errand" that was supposed to only take 15 minutes.

The affidavit states Voepel didn't provide further information and claimed to not see the suspect leave the house or know if the suspect had anything.

She was asked if there were weapons belonging to her or the suspect in the house. According to the affidavit, Voepel said "they did not have weapons other than a folding pocket knife" that belonged to the suspect.

According to the affidavit, Voepel did claim there were cameras in the apartment and there could be recordings of the suspect. The court documents state it's "unknown if there are recording devices" in the apartment.

The suspect currently faces 305 charges, including First-Degree, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and bias-motivated crime-causing bodily injury.

The suspect's next court appearance is set for Feb. 23, 2023. This is a preliminary hearing/proof of evidence presumptive hearing. During that time, prosecutors will present enough evidence to move this case forward toward a trial.