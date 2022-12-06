On the Lookout: sex assault suspect; bank robber

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Investigators are asking for the public's help to identify a wanted rapist, who attacked a woman as she was out for a morning jog.

The attack happened Thursday, October 27, around 7:36 a.m., while the victim was jogging along the Pikes Peak Greenway Trail near Colorado College.

According to Colorado Springs Police, the suspect -- who's described as a white male, between the ages of 30 and 40 -- was armed with a knife, was dirty, and smelled of alcohol. The suspect had an unkempt beard and was approximately six feet tall.

While trying to flee, the victim was cut on her arm.

If you know anything about the crime or the suspect, you're asked to call Colorado Springs Police at 719-444-7000, or, to remain anonymous, contact Pikes Peak area Crimestoppers at 719-634-STOP.

In Pueblo County, detectives are asking for help to identify a suspected robber who targeted the U.S. Bank inside the Pueblo West Safeway, at 1018 North Market Plaza.

JUST NOW: Seeking help in locating a suspect in a bank robbery that occurred just before 5 p.m. tonight at the U.S. Bank, located inside Safeway, 1017 N. Market Plaza in Pueblo West. The suspect is described as a dark-complected man. (1/2)

He was wearing black sweatpants, a black hoodie, white shoes, a face mask & a black hat/red rim, and a red logo. Seen him or know anything about the crime, call Pueblo County Sheriff's Office at (719) 583-6250 or Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867.