Jurors begin deliberating on high-profile murder case in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- A high-profile murder trial in Pueblo is now in the hands of a jury.

It comes after nearly two weeks of testimony in the Andrew Baros case. Baros is accused of shooting two people near St. Mary Corwin Hospital nine months ago, injuring one, and killing Carlos Lerma.

Baros has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder but could hear as soon as Monday what a jury decided.

Jurors were handed the case to deliberate on at about 4:15 p.m. today, December 2.

In September of 2021, Pueblo police say Baros called 37-year-old Carlos Lerma to a home on Wyoming Ave. in Pueblo.

According to arresting documents obtained by our partners at The Pueblo Chieftain, Baros was holding his own wife at gunpoint prior to that call, suspicious that she had been sleeping with Lerma.

The Chieftain reports the affidavit indicates that when Lerma arrived at the home, he denied having an affair with Baros' wife.

The affidavit reportedly says Baros shot Lerma multiple times, wounding another person in the house in the process.

That same affidavit alleges Baros' wife later told investigators that her husband was high on cocaine when he shot Lerma.

According to Pueblo police, officers arrived minutes later to find that Baros and another man had fled the scene in a black jaguar. Police said they found 19 spent shell casings in the front yard of the house on Wyoming Ave., but Baros had allegedly left.

A week later, he turned himself in.

Now, his fate hinges on the results of that jury deliberation. Jurors will be back in the courthouse Monday at 8 A.M.