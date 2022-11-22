Colorado Springs-based vendor takes over control of North Shore Marina at Lake Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife is turning over operations at North Share Marina at Lake State Pueblo to a Colorado Springs vendor.

Tuesday, CPW said the department agreed to turn over operations at the marina to the O'Neil Group Co. The company agreed to operate it on a nine-month contract, giving the two sides time to negotiate and sign a formal, long-term contract.

The department has also reportedly invested more than $135,000 in the marina's "failing infrastructure." That includes improvements to the patch of the electric wiring that will allow the operation of a bubbler system. CPW said it'll prevent ice from forming in the marina and allow boats to remain docked all winter.

CPW also performed emergency repairs to marina sewage pumps and its anchor system.

“Our hope is to work out a long-term operating contract with the O’Neil Group so work can begin to overhaul the marina facilities and restore it to a first-class facility,” said Joe Stadterman, Lake Pueblo Park Manager, on CPW's website. “To show CPW’s commitment to the project, we invested in the facility to allow current renters to keep their boats in the marina all winter.”

CPW took possession of the North Shore Marina at Lake Pueblo State Park on Nov. 1 after the previous operator surrendered her contract to the state.

The marina had its power cut off in September after it became known there was an electrical issue that was "dangerously out of compliance" with the National Electrical Code.

Since taking it over, CPW had been soliciting a new vendor to operate the marina for the next 20 years.

“We share CPW’s commitment to maintaining and upgrading the marina for the long-term use of the people of Southern Colorado and the state,” O’Neil said in a press release. “The CPW team has been highly responsive and we look forward to a great partnership with them in providing a first-class experience for the users.”

According to CPW, the company has already taken control of the 700-slip marina and begun reaching out to boat owners who rented slips from the previous vendor.