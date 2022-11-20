1 year later: Colorado Springs Memorial Park skatepark murders, still no arrests made

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's been exactly one year since 14-year-old Dominic Celano and 23-year-old Gage Celano were shot and killed at Memorial Park's skatepark. Still, police have made no arrests in the case.

Since the murders

Ray Celano, the father of Dominic, said the family is still searching for closure but is trying to remain positive. Since the murders, Gage's father Marty passed away.

"He passed away a month and a half ago, basically from a broken heart because Gage was his only son. So now Sandy is left alone, without her husband and child," Ray said.

Gage skateboarding

"So it’s been a rough, rough year for the Celano family.”

The investigation

The Celano family continues to ask for answers and while Colorado Springs Police told KRDO there is no update to the case, Ray said police told him the case will not go cold.

"I know very little about the investigation but I was rest assured by the detectives that there is progress. They did tell me that the case will not be a cold case," Ray said.

Ray is a retired police officer from Hollister CA, which makes the agonizing wait for the investigation both more bearable and less at the same time.

Part of the memorial for Gage and Dominic

“I’m torn because I want justice now as a victim's family. And I am also torn because I was a police officer and I want to be patient and let them do their job — so it’s kind of — it’s frustrating.”

The Celano family still asked the public to come forward with any information they may have. Ray gave a call to action to any suspects or witnesses directly --"Give yourself up. Come forward. You created this mess, it’s time for you to take responsibility for it."

Lasting impacts

Another victim of that fateful November night was Dominic's younger brother Dylan. Although Dylan survived the shooting, he didn't come away unscathed.

One year later he still attends doctors appointments three to four times a week and has had eight surgeries.

The surgeries are aiming to get the nerves in his arms to work again, repair his artery, and remove bullets and fragments.

Dylan has an artificial artery now as he was shot five times on his left side, hitting his heart and taking away the complete function of his left arm.

Overall, Ray and his wife see Dylan remaining positive and working hard to overcome the unimaginable tragedy.

Moving forward

“For 30 years I thought I was doing what was right. Coming here to spend more time with my family because I spent most of my time at work and not with my family because we had 12-hour shifts. So technically being retired I wanted to spend more time with my kids and now that’s taken away from me," Ray said.

Celano family

The Celano family is taking each day as it comes and keeping Dominic and Gage's memories alive. Ray said he is teaching his family to be more vigilant and keep an eye on their surroundings, hoping to prevent anything like this from ever happening again to his family.

Ray said they are all trying to be grateful for one another but says the pain is the exact same as the day it happened.

“I’m happy that I have another day with my family. I just wish I had another day with this guy right here."