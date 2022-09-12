Military Appreciation Week at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s (CMZ) annual Military Appreciation Week kicks off today, Monday, Sept. 12, and continues through Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.

According to CMA, all active-duty, veteran, and retired military members and their dependents who live in the same household will receive 50% off the base Zoo admission cost for the day and time they choose to attend.

CMZ says that timed-entry e-tickets are required and can be bought here.

A valid military ID must be shown at the CMZ admission booth. CMZ says that accepted IDs include: a valid military / retired military ID; a copy of form DD214; a state driver’s license printed with a veteran indicator or military identifier; or an ID issued by the VA, VFW, or American Legion.

For more information, click here.