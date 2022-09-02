Police search for SUV possibly connected to a deadly shooting on Pueblo’s east side

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department is searching for a vehicle connected to a homicide investigation.

On Aug. 30, officers responded to a shooting just after 9 p.m. in the 900 block of E. 7th St. At the scene, they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim, identified by the Pueblo County Coroner's Office as Whitney Nicole Chavez, died at the scene.

According to the coroner's office, she died from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police are now searching for an SUV possibly linked to her death.

The PPD describes the SUV as being red or maroon, resembling a Ford Explorer, Ford Expedition, or Lincoln Navigator. It was last seen leaving the area near the intersection of E. 7th St. and N. Iola Ave. after the shooting.

Police say while it's unknown if or how the SUV might be involved, regardless, any information from the driver could be beneficial to the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pueblo Police Department at 719-553-2502 or Detective Jose Medina at 719-320-6006. To remain anonymous, call the Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867 or click here.