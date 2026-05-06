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CSPD seeking public assistance in identifying person of interest in July 2024 homicide

Colorado Springs Police Department
By
Updated
today at 5:11 PM
Published 5:10 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest connected to the July 2024 homicide of 60-year-old Dwayne Easterling.

According to police, on July 31, 2024, around 6:20 p.m., they responded to a report of an assault in progress in the 4400 block of East Fountain Boulevard. CSPD says when they arrived, they learned Easterling was assaulted by unknown individuals who stole items from him.

Police say Easterling was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries on August 14, 2024.

Sketch of person of interest provided by CSPD

Police have released a sketch of a person of interest in hopes that someone in the community recognizes the individual. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-4000.

CSPD says to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at www.crimestop.net.

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