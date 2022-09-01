Skip to Content
Pueblo shooting victim from Tuesday night identified

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo officers were called to the 900 block of E. 7th St. on reports of a shooting just after 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 30. When they arrived at the scene, officers found a woman with gunshot wounds.

The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the victim as Whitney Nicole Chavez.

The Pueblo County Coroner said that Chavez died of an apparent gunshot wound.

