Pueblo shooting victim from Tuesday night identified
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo officers were called to the 900 block of E. 7th St. on reports of a shooting just after 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 30. When they arrived at the scene, officers found a woman with gunshot wounds.
The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the victim as Whitney Nicole Chavez.
The Pueblo County Coroner said that Chavez died of an apparent gunshot wound.
Whitney Nicole Chavez, 34, Pueblo, was discovered deceased in the late hours of 8/30/22 near the 900 block of E. 7th Street. The victim of apparent gunshot wounds. Pronounced on scene by Coroner Investigator. Autopsy is completed. Her Next of Kin has been notified. pic.twitter.com/k00Ux0omjy— Pueblo County Coroner (@CoronerPueblo) September 1, 2022