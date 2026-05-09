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Tracking a beautiful Mother’s Day Weekend

krdo
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Published 5:01 AM

Today we will have an unseasonably warm day with highs in the 70s to 80s across Southern Colorado. We do have a slight chance for an isolated shower in the afternoon to evening due a cold front that will be making its way through Southern Colorado. Breezy conditions are also possible due to the front.

Tonight we will have lows in the 40s along the Front Range and Eastern Plains with the High Country having lows in the 20s to 30s.

The cool air behind the front will allow for slightly cooler temperatures for Mother's Day, highs will fall into the 60s to 70s across Southern Colorado. Majority of Southern Colorado will remain dry but can't rule out a possible stray shower in the afternoon. If you have any outdoor plans it will not be affected by the weather.

Monday temperatures will increase into the 80s with some hometowns flirting with the 90s.

If hometowns don't get into the 90s Monday, they will Tuesday with highs ranging from the 80s to low 90s for Southern Colorado, dry conditions will continue.

The above normal temps will continue for the middle of the work week with a very slight chance for a stray shower in the afternoon to evening time.

80s and 90s will continue for the second half of the work with along with dry and sunny skies. We will have to monitor for potential fire weather.

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Effrage Davis

Effrage Davis is the Evening Weekend Meteorologist for KRDO13.

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