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Tracking fire danger again, Fri-Sat snow chances

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Published 4:03 AM

TODAY: Temps cool to the 60s and 70s. It'll still be windy so fire danger continues, although we're more likely to see a few showers spill over I-25 this evening. There's a small chance for a couple very light snow showers in Teller County and across the foothills in El Paso County tonight.

TOMORROW: We're mostly dry Wednesday but temps stay cooler in the 60s and 70s.

EXTENDED: We warm up a few degrees Thursday to the 70s in Colorado Springs and near-80s in Pueblo with gusty winds and more fire danger ahead of more active weather Friday and Saturday. We're monitoring snow chances in the Pikes Peak Region Friday night into Saturday. The track of this storm could change over the next few days so it's too early to talk totals. We'll have more details as we get closer!

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Julia Donovan

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