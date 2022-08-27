Rocky Mountain Vibes pull ‘pro-life’ sponsor from Family Fun Night on Friday night
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Family Fun Night at the Rocky Mountain Vibes Baseball game, sponsored by Save The Storks, a group whose mission is "to reimagine the pro-life movement," was cancelled Friday night shortly before the game was set to start.
In a statement on their Facebook page, Save The Storks said in part quote, "The Save the Storks events and concert with Matt Hammitt and his son Bowen have been CANCELLED. We were just informed by Vibes management that they cannot allow our pro-family non-profit ministry to be a sponsor."
Though the Vibes stadium is sponsored by UCHealth, the nonprofit health care system said they had nothing to do with the decision to cancel the event.
"UCHealth was not involved in this decision. In fact, we were under the impression that the event was moving forward, and we were surprised to see the post on social media from Save the Storks stating their event was canceled," UCHealth representative Cary Vogrin said.
Aaron Griffith, the Assistant General Manager for the Rocky Mountain Vibes, issued this statement to KRDO about the abrupt cancellation:
"The Rocky Mountain Vibes pulled out of a partnership with an organization that was scheduled to sponsor August 26th’s Friday Night Fireworks show. While we value all our sponsors and ticket holders, they do not make decisions regarding the nature of our post game entertainment, or groups that come out to our stadium to raise awareness for their causes. The Vibes made this decision after seeing the proposed assets from the partner in question because they felt that the partner would hinder the team’s mission in providing fun and affordable family entertainment. Any statement placing blame on any outside party for cancellation of those events is inaccurate. The Vibes made this decision internally and stand by their choice. The Vibes won yesterday’s game in a knockout round and had a fireworks show as they do after every Friday home game."Aaron Griffith, Rocky Mountain Vibes Assistant General Manager