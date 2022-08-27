Rocky Mountain Vibes pull ‘pro-life’ sponsor from Family Fun Night on Friday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Family Fun Night at the Rocky Mountain Vibes Baseball game, sponsored by Save The Storks, a group whose mission is "to reimagine the pro-life movement," was cancelled Friday night shortly before the game was set to start.

In a statement on their Facebook page, Save The Storks said in part quote, "The Save the Storks events and concert with Matt Hammitt and his son Bowen have been CANCELLED. We were just informed by Vibes management that they cannot allow our pro-family non-profit ministry to be a sponsor."

Though the Vibes stadium is sponsored by UCHealth, the nonprofit health care system said they had nothing to do with the decision to cancel the event.

"UCHealth was not involved in this decision. In fact, we were under the impression that the event was moving forward, and we were surprised to see the post on social media from Save the Storks stating their event was canceled," UCHealth representative Cary Vogrin said.

Aaron Griffith, the Assistant General Manager for the Rocky Mountain Vibes, issued this statement to KRDO about the abrupt cancellation: