Afternoon Showers Friday & Saturday

THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING: Hazy/smoky skies but it will gradually improve through the afternoon and evening. AIR QUALITY ALERT??

TONIGHT: Some haze/smoke in the skies, otherwise mostly clear skies with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s for Colorado Springs and l ow 60s for Pueblo.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by partly to mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon with a chance for a few scattered showers and possibly an isolated thunderstorm. High temperature near 90° for Colorado Springs and mid 90s for Pueblo.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies during the morning hours then an increase in clouds expected during the afternoon with scattered showers possible and a few isolated thunderstorms possible as well. High temperature in the low 90s for Colorado Springs and mid 90s for Pueblo.

SUNDAY: Sunday will be the better of the two weekend days with mostly sunny skies. It will be warm with Colorado Springs on the low 90s and Pueblo close to 100°.