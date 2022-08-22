Skip to Content
Shield 616 Ride For The Bule Concert and Motorcycle Run fundraiser

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Shield 616 is hosting a "Ride For the Blue Concerts and Motorcycle Run" fundraiser.

The fundraiser will help provide rifle-rated protective armor to the Colorado Springs Police Department Motors Unit.

The fundraiser will be at Boot Barn Hall and will feature the band The Long Run. The doors open at 5 p.m. on August 26 and 27. Tickets for the concert are $49.

The motorcycle run will start from Boot Barn Hall at 10 a.m. on August 27. Registration is from 8 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Tickets for the ride are $35 per rider and $25 per passenger.

To pre-register and get tickets in advance, click here.

Emily Arseneau

Emily Arseneau

