Panorama Park reopens, as largest park renovation project in city history is complete

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The largest neighborhood park renovation in city history is now complete, and Panorama Park in Colorado Springs is now reopened. The park reopened Saturday morning with a ribbon cutting. The $8.5 million renovation project added multiple new features.

"We added an event lawn, a teen hangout area which includes a skate park and a climbing boulder, a hammock area to bring your hammocks and relax," Jacob Butterfield said with Colorado Springs Parks and Recreation. "We added a universally accessible playground. We have a bike skills course. We have a synthetic turf play space, and we have walking loops and a fitness station."

The park also has a splash fountain area, a new basketball court, and picnic table areas with umbrellas.

"This is one of the coolest parks I've ever seen," parkgoer Wayne Cook said. "There are so many futuristic things around here."

The variety of different equipment and activities makes the park useful for all ages and interests.

"Right now in the time that we're in, mental health is really important, and we need a safe place to be amongst people and also to be away from people but still with people," Joyce Salazar said who is a Community Outreach Coordinator. "Four years ago we started talking about the park and all the amenities. The community came out, they rallied together, made decisions on what they wanted to see in this park that represented them in this community. So four years later here we are and it is absolutely beautiful."

In April 2021, the old park was demolished. In May, the new construction began, leaving the area without the park for over a year.

"I don't know if I could say anything to describe their excitement," Jacob Butterfield said. "We got people as construction was coming to an end, people were just clamoring to get in here. This park has amenities for everybody to use. Everybody's gonna want to use them. This is going to be a destination park for a while and it deserves to be down here. This is the perfect location for it."

Panorama Park is located at 4540 Fenton Road near the intersection of Jet Wing Dr. and Chelton Rd.