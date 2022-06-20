Colorado Parks and Wildlife mascot sends message to wear a life jacket

SALIDA, Colo. (KRDO) -- During the 74th annual First In Boating the Arkansas (FIBArk) Festival, Colorado Parks and Wildlife's mascot Elbert encouraged the community to wear a life jacket.

Saturday, Elbert rode in a raft along with CPW officials from the Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area to deliver a message about Colorado's waters: life jackets save lives.

The festival began in 1949 when six boats took off from Salida to travel along the Arkansas River to Cañon City. According to the event's website, the festival focuses on whitewater boat races and paddlers.

According to CPW, FIBArk is one of the oldest whitewater festivals in the U.S.

Recently officials from CPW spoke to KRDO about the importance of wearing a life jacket. During that interview, CPW said 2022 is on pace to break the state's record for drownings set two years ago.

