New reservation system for driving to the summit of Pikes Peak

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs is getting ready to launch a new online reservations system for driving to the summit of Pikes Peak.

According to the city, the new reservation system is for visitors who want to drive to the summit and park in the top lot between May 27 and September 20.

The city says the system "is designed to enhance the visitor experience and ensure everyone has a spot at the top when they get there."

The site goes live on May 1.

More details on the reservation system are expected to be announced on Wednesday.