Lake Pueblo partners with nonprofit to improve outdoor access to people with limited mobility

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs-based nonprofit is working with Lake Pueblo State Park to improve access to the outdoors for people who have limited mobility.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the park partnered with the Lockwood Foundation, an organization that uses innovative wheeled chairs to take adaptive hikers on trails throughout the outdoors, and even up steep mountain terrain.

The wheelchairs called the "Trailrider," were designed for four people to pull and push someone up and down rugged outdoor terrain.

“We first partnered with the Lockwood Foundation last summer and we were impressed by Jeffrey Lockwood and his team of volunteers,” said Joe Stadterman, Park Manager. “We’re excited to have them back on our park this year creating opportunities for people to get out and enjoy Lake Pueblo’s trails who otherwise might not be able to access them.”

Founded in 2018, CPW says Jeffrey Lockwood was inspired to create an adaptive hiking program for people who depend on wheelchairs and generally can't use hiking trails.

“A manual wheelchair or even a powered chair has no chance of making up 99 percent of the trails in Colorado,” Lockwood said. “From my work caring for people with disabilities, and my experience as a mountain guide, I knew there was a need for this service.”

The Lake Pueblo agreement partnership with Lockwood Fountain allows unlimited access to bring clients into the park and ride its trails.

You can find more information about the Lockwood Foundation by visiting its website.