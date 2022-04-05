Barr Camp aims to provide support to hikers taking on Pikes Peak

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)— As the weather warms up, more hikers are expected to spend time on Pikes Peak. However, some challenges could arise while making the climb.

Barr Camp, a remote cabin halfway up Pikes Peak, is designed to support hikers, bikers, and campers along the trail.

The non-profit is open year-round. They provide travelers with shelter and give up-to-date information on weather conditions and safety tips.

"So having a place that you can shelter, you can get adequate information, new and updated information on the weather is very important. And we have a lot of people who come from all over who aren't familiar with what, a 14,000-foot mountain entails." said, Teresa Taylor, a Barr Camp supervisor.

Barr Camp also provides a year-round base for rescue operations.

