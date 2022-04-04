Skip to Content
Purgatory Resort holds annual Pond Skim, final farewell to winter before closing day

Courtesy of Christian Ridings

DURANGO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Purgatory Ski Resort in Durango held its annual Pond Skim event over the weekend.

Sunday, skiers are awarded for the best skim, best wipeout, and best costumes. The resort says the origins of the pond skim are unknown, but the spring ritual has gone on since 2001.

According to the resort, the pond skim is a final farewell to the winter season.

Below are a few photos from the Pond Skim:

Purgatory's closing day is April 17.

