DEVELOPING: One man shot in Cimarron Hills neighborhood

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was rushed to a local hospital after being shot in the 1600 block of Mineola Street, near Yakima Way, shortly after 7 p.m., Friday.

The neighborhood is not far from Peterson Space Force Base.

According to El Paso County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman, Lieutenant Deborah Mynatt, it was unknown what condition the victim was in, when he was rushed to the hospital.

Mynatt said all parties have been accounted for.

No arrests were announced as of the publishing of this article.