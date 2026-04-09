Man sentenced to life in prison for child sexual assault

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 63-year-old male has been sentenced to life in prison in a child sexual assault case involving a victim under the age of 14.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) says in July of 2025, a representative with the Department of Human Services reported allegations of sexual assault involving a child. This report launched an investigation into Richard Vasquez, focusing on incidents that took place in the 7000 block of Notre Way, according to law enforcement.

Detectives say they learned that Vasquez had access to multiple children in the Pikes Peak region and identified the potential for additional victims, and asked the community for help.

In October of 2025, Vasquez was booked on multiple charges, including the following:

Sexual exploitation of a child

Sexual assault of a child

Unlawful sexual contact

Sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust

Investigators say they found that Vasquez had a prior conviction in 1987 for sexually assaulting another juvenile.

On April 6, Vasquez entered a plea agreement for sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, and a pattern of abuse, and was classified as a habitual sex offender, says EPSO.

Law enforcement says after "emotional testimony from the victim and their family," Vasquez was declared a "Sexual Violent Predator."

Vasquez was sentenced to life with parole eligibility after 16 years, followed by 20 years of mandatory parole, according to EPSO.

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