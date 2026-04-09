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Tracking more storms

krdo
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Published 3:14 PM

TODAY: After a warm morning overcast skies and small scattered showers took over through the afternoon. The chance to get an isolated thunderstorm is still possible after 4 pm. Winds will be around 20-25 mph when showers are passing through. Highs are in the low 70s for Colorado Springs and low 80s for Pueblo.

TOMORROW: Highs will be cooler in the 60s and 70s. The chance for PM showers and thunderstorms continues - some of which could become severe, especially across the Plains. Large, potentially damaging hail is possible, with the best chances across Las Animas, Baca, Otero, Bent and Prowers counties. Overskies skies through a majority of the day for all of southern Colorado.

Sunday: Temperatures warm with Colorado Springs back to clear conditions and sunny with highs in the low 70s.

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Sara McCoy

Sara studied Journalism and Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at the University of Colorado, Boulder. She is currently a graduate student in Meteorology at Mississippi State, where she has worked on research studying how to mitigate avalanche fatalities in the Rocky Mountains.

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