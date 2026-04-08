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Pueblo man arrested in connection with morning shooting

Pueblo Police
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Published 4:58 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has arrested a 22-year-old male for a shooting incident that took place this morning in the 700 block of East 10th Street.

According to PPD, Cody Walters has been charged with 1st degree assault and two counts of attempted 1st degree murder, with a cash-only bond of $250,000.

PPD says around 5:45 a.m. on April 8, officers responded to reports of a shooting to find a male victim lying in front of a home with multiple non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police found that an ongoing argument between two neighboring families had escalated to shots being fired. PPD says that a ShotSpotter in the area recorded four rounds of fire.

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Abby Smith

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