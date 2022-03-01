Victim identified in Saguache County homicide investigation

SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) released the identity of the victim in a Saguache County homicide investigation.

On Wednesday, Feb. 23, the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) received a call around 10:30 p.m. of a reported stabbing in the 34100 block of County Rd.

At the scene, deputies found 41-year-old Brian Taylor Moffat inside a house with possible stab wounds. CBI says Moffat was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the CBI, 35-year-old Dustin Ferguson was arrested without incident shortly after. Ferguson was charged with first-degree murder and booked into the Saguache County Jail without bond.

Authorities believe Moffat knew Ferguson.

The CBI is assisting the Saguache County Sheriff's Office in the investigation.