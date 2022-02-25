Saguache County Sheriff’s Office and CBI investigating fatal stabbing

SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Saguache County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged homicide that happened in Villa Grove.

Wednesday at 10:30 p.m., the sheriff's office received a 9-1-1 call reporting a stabbing in the 34100 block of County Rd. At the scene, deputies found a man inside a house with possible stab wounds.

According to the sheriff's office, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SCSO says Dustin Ferguson was taken into custody a short time later. Ferguson faces charges of first-degree murder and is currently being held at the Saguache County Jail without bond.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The sheriff's office says the Colorado Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation.