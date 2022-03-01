16 people arrested for 29 Pueblo homicides in 2021

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- In 2021, there was a 107% increase in homicides in Pueblo. According to the Pueblo Police Department, there have only been 16 arrests in connection to those homicides.

Police say they are currently building cases on five more suspects who have been identified as being involved in specific murders. Three suspects are deceased, and one will not be arrested because of their mental health capacity.

Sgt. Franklyn Ortega said their detectives are constantly working on each homicide case. However, he says it takes time to build a case against a suspect they may have identified.

"A lot of times we have information on suspects, but the level that we need to get to is probable cause to make an arrest, Ortega said. "Once we get to that level of probable cause, we can either arrest the person or send a warrant to the District Attorney's Office."

Compared to 2020, Pueblo police investigated 14 homicides.

Back in October, KRDO spoke with Pueblo Police Chief Chris Noeller about the rise in the number of homicides in Pueblo.

"Homicide is one of the hardest crimes to prevent because it is usually an emotionally based assault or decision that is made based on a relationship that the two people have," Noeller said. "However, people are being released repeated on bond after they have committed violent crimes, or not punishing people after they violate their parole, those kinds of things are putting them in a position where they can commit more violent crime."

Police say there is only one homicide investigation in 2021 that they have no leads on, the October murder of Rudy Baca.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.