17th annual Bighorn Sheep Day at Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center, Feb. 19

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center is hosting the 17th annual Bighorn Sheep Day on Saturday, Feb. 19.
The festivities begin at 10 a.m. and run until 3 p.m. The free-family event includes wildlife viewing stations, live animals, nature walks, education booths, giveaways, and more.
The timeline of events is below:
- Interactive Bighorn Survival Game for youth 6+ and adults at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m.
- Presentation: Bighorn Sheep of the Garden of the Gods at 12 p.m.
- Live animal program by Nature’s Educators: Colorado Natives at 1 p.m.
- Presentation: Rampart Range Bighorns (our local heard) at 2:15 p.m.
