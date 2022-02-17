17th annual Bighorn Sheep Day at Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center, Feb. 19

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center is hosting the 17th annual Bighorn Sheep Day on Saturday, Feb. 19.

The festivities begin at 10 a.m. and run until 3 p.m. The free-family event includes wildlife viewing stations, live animals, nature walks, education booths, giveaways, and more.

The timeline of events is below: