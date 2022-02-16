U.S. Forest Service conducts controlled burns off Rampart Range Rd.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, crews with the U.S. Forest Service continued burning piles northeast of Woodland Park.

Burns were conducted near the area of Forest Service Road 315 and Rampart Range Road. Smoke from the burn was potentially visible from the northside of Colorado Springs or even Monument.

According to the USFS, burns help improve forest health. The Pikes Peak Ranger District says it's taking advantage of the snow to conduct the fire mitigation work.

The forest service has also been conducting other burns across Colorado, including near Road Gulch 6. Wednesday, crews burned 75 piles in that area.