Fremont County Coroner’s Office identifies men found dead near Phantom Canyon Road

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fremont County Coroner's Office identified the two homicide victims who were found Tuesday near Phantom Canyon Road.

The victims were identified as 25-year-old Ryan Joe Roth and 36-year-old Rodolfo Santillan-Reyes.

Tuesday, deputies with the Fremont County Sheriff's Office found two men dead on County Road 67, Phantom Canyon Road. The sheriff's office says the victim's injuries were consistent with foul play.

The FCSO and the FBI are currently investigating the homicides.