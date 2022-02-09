Fremont County Sheriff: two bodies found in ravine

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fremont County Sheriff's Office is leading an investigation after two bodies were found.

Tuesday, deputies were dispatched to the area of mile marker 10.5 on County Road 67, Phantom Canyon, on reports of a suspicious death.

At the scene, deputies found two deceased males in a ravine. According to the FCSO, their injuries were consistent with foul play.

Now, the FCSO is working in conjunction with agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation to pursue leads.

At this time, the sheriff's office says the victims' names will not be released pending notification of next of kin.