City of Colorado Springs seeks artist for Panorama Park art installation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department is searching for an artist to create a permanent outdoor art installation in Panorama Park.

Located in southeast Colorado Springs, the city says Panorama is currently undergoing the largest neighborhood park renovation in city history. The artwork will be incorporated into the park’s new design, which has received significant community input under the leadership of key project partners, The Trust for Public Land and RISE ǀ Southeast Colorado Springs.

“Through a collaborative design process with the community, we are seeking to improve the park experience for all users through artistic and cultural expression, and we are so excited to help bring this special opportunity to southeast Colorado Springs,” said Connie Schmeisser, park planner. “The southeast community has been at the heart of dreaming, designing, planning, and now constructing the new Panorama Park. This process to find an artist will be no different.”

The artist will be selected by two panels. The first panel includes representatives from the local art community and will validate the proposals. The second panel, which includes community members from the southeast, will select the winning artist.

The contest is only open to artists with prior experience working on public art projects of similar scale and budget. Applicants must also be prepared to include the community in the artistic process.

The budget available for use is $70,000, funded in part by a Grants for Arts Projects award from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Colorado Springs-based Bee Vradenburg Foundation.

The media style, size, and location are open to the selected artist’s vision. However, the installation must reflect and enhance the cultural and environmental context of the park and surrounding neighborhood.

The city encourages an interactive or dynamic experience through the artwork, but the vision is not limited to a singular piece. That means the installation could function across the park site.

The artist must also be able to travel to Colorado Springs to perform in-person community engagement as part of the artist process.

Proposals are due to the City by Feb. 28. Additional requirements are outlined in the online request for proposal.

Construction on the 13.5-acre park is expected to complete this summer.