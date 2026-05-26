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Thunderstorms hit the high country

KRDO
By
New
Published 3:13 PM

Today: High Country regions to the west are expected to have consistent thunderstorms through the evening. Winds pick up around 5 pm for Colorado Springs but high temperatures stay in the 70s and 80s for Pueblo. Small thunderstorms pass through El Paso County around 7 pm bring brief small showers.

Tomorrow: Colorado Springs wakes up to a wet morning with showers from 7 am until 1 pm. Thunderstorms return to Teller County and the high country that evening around 9 pm with widespread showers to the east.

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Sara McCoy

Sara studied Journalism and Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at the University of Colorado, Boulder. She is currently a graduate student in Meteorology at Mississippi State, where she has worked on research studying how to mitigate avalanche fatalities in the Rocky Mountains.

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