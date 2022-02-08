Boat ramps and inspection stations hours changing at Lake Pueblo State Park

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Lake Pueblo State Park is set to shift hours. Beginning Monday, Feb. 14, boat ramps and Aquatic Nuisance Species decon stations will move to spring hours.

Visitors will be able to launch starting as early as 7 a.m. under the new schedule. ANS inspection stations open at 7 a.m. and will stay open until 6 p.m.

“These seasonal hours give boaters more freedom to come and go at Lake Pueblo,” said Becky Buist, Lake Pueblo operations manager. “It’s important for boaters to remember that after the ANS stations and gates are closed, the boat ramps are locked and no boats are able to enter or leave the water.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, all tailored or motorized watercraft must be inspected by on-site staff before launching on the lake when ANS inspection stations are open.

CPW says the strict procedures ensure boats are free of invasive zebra and quagga mussels.

For more information click here.