On the Lookout: ATVs stolen from Black Forest Property

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - $15,000 worth of ATVs and a trailer was stolen from a property in Black Forest, and now investigators need help to identify the suspects who were caught on camera.

Black Forest ATV Thieves

The crime happened January 17 at 1:30 p.m.

The victim tells KRDO that the suspects cut a wire fence surrounding their property, and the lock on their storage container was missing.

Luckily, the victim's trail cameras captured the thieves in the act.

Two males and one female were on camera. The first male was wearing a blue bandana around his face and had arm tattoos; the second male was only captured from behind, riding an ATV. The female suspect is blonde.

Black Forest ATV suspects

They were seen loading up what appears to be a red, extended cab Dodge pickup, with silver tailgate.

Black Forest Suspect Vehicle

If you recognize the suspects, please call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at 719-390-5555.

If you have video or pictures you'd like for us to feature, and have submitted a police report, you can share your information here.