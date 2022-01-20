New bill proposed to curb catalytic converter thefts

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- With an uptick in catalytic converters being stolen across Colorado, lawmakers are now working on a plan to curb thieves.

Senate Bill 22-009, Recertification And Theft Of Catalytic Converters, would make it illegal to install, sell, or advertise used or salvaged catalytic converters.

Those in favor of the bill say it will help cut down on crime because the parts will no longer be as valuable. However, those opposed say the metals inside the converters are still expensive and can be scraped down for sale, making the bill less effective.

A catalytic converter contains metals like rhodium, platinum, and palladium. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says those metals make catalytic converters worth more than gold.

Currently, SB22-009 has bipartisan support and is expected to make its way through the Colorado General Assembly over the next two months.

In October, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office told KRDO thieves had gotten more "brazen" and were stealing catalytic converters in broad daylight from cars parked in driveways.