Catalytic converter thefts on the rise in El Paso County, how you can protect yours

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office wants residents to be aware of the rise of catalytic converter thefts in the area.

According to the sheriff's department, thieves are now getting more 'brazen,' stealing catalytic converters in broad daylight from cars parked in owner's driveways.

Catalytic converter theft is on the rise. Thieves are getting more brazen, stealing catalytic converters in broad daylight from cars parked on their owner's driveways. If possible, park in a garage or a well-lit area.

Engrave VIN # into your catalytic converter. CONT comments: pic.twitter.com/tSAIokxGcP — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) October 24, 2021

A catalytic converter contains metals like rhodium, platinum, and palladium. According to the EPCSO, those metals make catalytic converters worth more than gold.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office recommends, if possible, parking vehicles in a garage or a well-lit area. They also recommend engraving the vehicle identification number (VIN) number into your catalytic converter.

In May, the Colorado Springs Police Department reported seven to ten catalytic converter thefts a week.

If a catalytic converter theft happens in Unincorporated El Paso County, report it to the sheriff's office. They highly recommend sending or providing them with security videos so they can begin to track patterns, trends, and suspect/s and the vehicles.

You can contact the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at (719)-390-5555.