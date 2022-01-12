Timed entry permits for Rocky Mountain National Park

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Rocky Mountain National Park is implementing a pilot temporary timed entry permit reservation system beginning on May 27, 2022.

According to a park spokesperson, the reservation permit system is similar to the one used in 2021.

Two times of reservations will be available:

One permit will be for the Bear Lake Road Corridor, which includes the entire corridor, as well as access to the rest of the park. This reservation period will be from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The second permit will be used for the rest of the Rocky Mountain National Park, excluding the Bear Lake Road corridor. This reservation period will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Permits issued using the reservation system will allow park visitors to enter the park within two-hour windows of availability. The reservation system will apply to all areas of the park.

Below is how reservations will roll out:

Reservations to enter the park will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 2. This round of reservations will be available to enter the park from May 27 through June 30.

The next release will occur on June 1, for the month of July and any remaining days that have not been booked for June.

On July 1, reservations will be available for the month of August and any remaining days that have not been booked for July.

On August 1, reservations will be available for the month of September and any remaining days in August that have not been booked.

On September 1, reservations will be available for October and any remaining days in September that have not been booked.

According to RMNP, 30% of permits will be held and available for purchase the day of before 5 p.m. However, officials say those are expected to sell out quickly and visitors are encouraged to plan when possible.

Reservations will be made available through here.

For more information, click here.