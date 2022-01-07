After mostly dry December, Monarch Mountain gets dumping of snow

MONARCH MOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- There was no early December skiing at Monarch Mountain as patches of grass and rock peeked through the pittance of snow on the peaks, but what a difference a few weeks makes.

Starting before Christmas and lasting through the New Year, several winter storms brought fresh blankets of powdery snow to the slopes, letting Monarch finally open their runs to anxiously awaiting skiers and riders.

