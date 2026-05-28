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Weather

More storms before a mild weekend

krdo
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Published 3:28 PM

Today: The heavy cloud presence is expected to linger through the overnight hours. Storms are possible for Teller County through the evening. Douglas County is a hot spot for thunderstorms from 5-11 p.m. Colorado Springs could get a thunderstorm from 9-11 p.m. Overnight lows drop into the high 40s.

Tomorrow: Friday will be warmer in the high 70s for Colorado Springs, but the cloud cover hangs around. We have spotty showers after 2 p.m. for El Paso County, and Pueblo has a chance of getting a thunderstorm around 7-8 p.m.

Saturday: Most of the day stays clear with 70s for El Paso County and 80s for Pueblo County. A few clouds pop up through the evening, but Saturday is the clearest and driest day of the forecast.

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Sara McCoy

Sara studied Journalism and Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at the University of Colorado, Boulder. She is currently a graduate student in Meteorology at Mississippi State, where she has worked on research studying how to mitigate avalanche fatalities in the Rocky Mountains.

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