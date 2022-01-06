Teen suspect identified in fatal Pueblo shooting
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Court documents obtained by KRDO identified a teen as a suspect accused of shooting and killing a man at a party near the Colorado State University-Pueblo campus in December.
According to court documents, 16-year-old Miguel Mercado Roca will be tried as an adult for his involvement in the shooting.
Court documents obtained by KRDO show Roca faces the following charges:
- Murder in the first degree
- Attempted murder in the first degree (2 counts)
- Assault in the first degree, criminal attempt to commit assault in the first degree
- Vehicular eluding
- Possession of a handgun by a juvenile
- Possession of a large-capacity magazine
According to the Pueblo Police Department, the shooting happened on Dec. 18, 2021, around 1:23 a.m. at an apartment complex on Big Paw Circle.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found two victims inside of a residence.
Police say the female victim was treated and released.
The male victim, identified as 21-year-old Mason Potter, died from his injuries.
Detectives believe that the shots were fired into the home from a vehicle. Police say Roca wasn't alone at the time of the drive-by, but it's not clear if any other suspects have been detained or arrested at this time.
