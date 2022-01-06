Teen suspect identified in fatal Pueblo shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Court documents obtained by KRDO identified a teen as a suspect accused of shooting and killing a man at a party near the Colorado State University-Pueblo campus in December.

According to court documents, 16-year-old Miguel Mercado Roca will be tried as an adult for his involvement in the shooting.

Court documents obtained by KRDO show Roca faces the following charges:

Murder in the first degree

Attempted murder in the first degree (2 counts)

Assault in the first degree, criminal attempt to commit assault in the first degree

Vehicular eluding

Possession of a handgun by a juvenile

Possession of a large-capacity magazine

According to the Pueblo Police Department, the shooting happened on Dec. 18, 2021, around 1:23 a.m. at an apartment complex on Big Paw Circle.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two victims inside of a residence.

Police say the female victim was treated and released.

The male victim, identified as 21-year-old Mason Potter, died from his injuries.

Detectives believe that the shots were fired into the home from a vehicle. Police say Roca wasn't alone at the time of the drive-by, but it's not clear if any other suspects have been detained or arrested at this time.